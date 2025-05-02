Atiq Ahmad's sister-in-law moves HC challenging lower court's order for NBW

Prayagraj (UP), May 2 (PTI) Zainab Fatima, the wife of Ashraf Ahmad, the slain younger brother of gangster-turned politician Atiq Ahmad, has moved the Allahabad High Court against a lower court order by which a non-bailable warrant and an order for attachment of properties have been passed for non-appearance in the Umesh Pal murder case.

The order for attachment has been passed by the special judge (SC/ST Act), Prayagraj against Fatima, Atiq Ahmad's wife Shaishta Parwin, Guddu Muslim and three others for their non-appearance in the court in the said case.

Section 82 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) allows a court to issue a proclamation requiring a person to appear before it if it has reasons to believe that he is absconding or concealing himself to avoid warrants.

Section 83 allows the court to attach the property of the person.

Though the case was listed before the bench of Justice Rajiv Mishra, it did not take it up on Friday.

The Ahmad brothers were shot dead by three men on live television when they were being taken for a medical checkup by police here in April 2023. PTI COR RAJ RC