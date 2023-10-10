Atiq Ahmed gang member Abdul Samad alias Saddam shifted to Budaun jail from Bareilly

Budaun (UP), Oct 10 (PTI) Abdul Samad alias Saddam, an active member of Atiq Ahmed's gang, has been shifted to the Budaun jail from Bareilly, officials said here on Tuesday.

"Samad reached the Budaun jail on Tuesday. A team of doctors performed his medical checkup in which he was found fit. He has been kept in a separate barrack," Jail Superintendent Vinay Kumar Dwivedi said.

Saddam, the brother-in-law of Atiq Ahmed's brother Ashraf Ahmed, was carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his arrest, officials said.

The Special Task Force (STF) of UP Police had arrested Samad in Delhi on September 28 when he went there to meet his girlfriend, according to police.

Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were shot dead at point-blank range by three men posing as journalists on April 15 while police personnel were escorting them to a medical college in Prayagraj for a checkup.

It is alleged Saddam used to facilitate meetings of people with Ashraf in the Bareilly jail where he was lodged.

After the murder of Umesh Pal, the key witness in the 2005 killing of BSP MLA Raju Pal, outside his home in Prayagraj's Dhoomanganj on February 24, an FIR was filed against Saddam, Ashraf, jail officials and others on charges of conspiracy, extortion and giving protection to criminals, among others. PTI COR ABN MNK ABN MNK MNK