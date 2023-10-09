Atiq Ahmed's minor sons released from juvenile home, handed over to their aunt

Prayagraj (UP), Oct 9 (PTI) Slain gangster Atiq Ahmed's minor sons Ahzam and Aban were released from a juvenile home in Rajrooppur and handed over to their aunt Parveen Ahmed Qureshi here on Monday.

According to the district probation office, Atiq Ahmed's sister, who lives in Hatwa village, had taken the responsibility of raising her two nephews and submitted an application to hand them over to her.

Following the killing of Umesh Pal, a key witness in the 2005 murder of BSP MLA Raju Pal, in Prayagraj's Dhoomanganj area on February 24 this year, the police put the two sons of Atiq Ahmed in a juvenile home.

Following this, the court of chief judicial magistrate sought a report from the Dhumanganj police in the matter, the district probation office said.

The Dhoomanganj police, in its report, stated that after Umesh Pal's murder, Atiq Ahmed's entire family had absconded and both the children were found abandoned in Chakia. Keeping their security in mind, both of the boys were put in the children's home, it said.

Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad (60) and his brother Ashraf were shot dead at point-blank range by three men posing as journalists in the middle of a media interaction on the night of April 15 while police personnel were escorting them to a medical college in Prayagraj for a checkup.

Following the Killing of Umesh Pal, police registered against Atiq Ahmed, Ashraf, their family members and others based on the complaint of Pal's wife. Atiq Ahmed was also an accused in the 2005 Raju Pal murder case. PTI RAJ SAB NSD NSD