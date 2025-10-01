Atiq Ahmed's son Ali Ahmed shifted from Naini to Jhansi Jail amid tight security

Jhansi (UP), Oct 1 (PTI) Ali Ahmed, son of slain gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and an accused in multiple extortion and criminal cases, was transferred from Prayagraj's Naini Central Jail to Jhansi District Jail on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

The transfer was carried out under tight security, with a three-tier security arrangement put in place at the Jhansi District Jail, authorities confirmed.

Local officials, however, remained silent over the reason of the transfer.

Deputy Jailor Aditya Kumar said the inmate, Ali Ahmed, arrived at the Jhansi jail around 2.30 pm and was formally received by the jail superintendent before being lodged securely inside the premises.

Ahead of his arrival, Jail Superintendent Vinod Kumar said that comprehensive security measures were already in place following advance information of the transfer.

"The entire jail premises will be monitored via CCTV, and a three-layered security system has been activated to ensure no lapse," he said earlier.

Ali Ahmed is currently facing multiple criminal cases, including charges of demanding extortion worth crores of rupees. He was transferred to Jhansi Jail earlier in the day as per a directive from the state administration. PTI COR KIS NB NB