Atishi accuses BJP of violating poll code by conducting registrations for welfare scheme

New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Monday accused the BJP of violating the Model Code of Conduct by conducting registrations for its welfare schemes, claiming that such actions were aimed at influencing voters ahead of the February 5 elections.

In a letter to the Election Commission, Atishi demanded immediate action against BJP leaders and workers, warning that her party will also conduct similar registrations for its welfare schemes if no action is taken within 24 hours.

"I am writing to formally bring to your attention a serious violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by BJP candidates and workers. They are conducting registrations of women for their so-called scheme in which they will distribute cash to women. They are also registering individuals for other promises involving giving houses and land rights," Atishi wrote in the letter.

"Carrying out such registrations during the enforcement of MCC constitutes electoral malpractice and is a clear violation of MCC guidelines. These acts also fall under the offence defined in Section 123(1) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, as per the Election Commission's instructions dated 02.05.2024," she added.

BJP candidates and workers allegedly conducted these activities in multiple locations, including Patparganj, Matiala and New Delhi, the letter claimed.

"On January 24 and 25, BJP workers in Patparganj were reportedly approaching women and promising them financial aid while collecting registration forms. Since January 25, BJP workers have been registering people under the PM-Uday scheme at MRV Vatika Ghasipura, Matiala. On January 26, BJP workers allegedly conducted registrations under the 'Jahaan Jhuggi Wahaan Makaan' promise in New Delhi," Atishi alleged.

"These activities blatantly violate MCC guidelines and the aforementioned ECI instructions, which prohibit any actions that unduly influence voters or compromise the fairness of the electoral process," the letter added.

Atishi urged the Election Commission to take strict measures, including disqualifying the BJP candidates involved, suspending the officials who failed to prevent these activities, and ensuring fair elections.

She also called for immediate legal action against those engaging in these alleged malpractices.

"If the Election Commission does not take concrete action within the next 24 hours, it will be assumed that the BJP's activities are considered permissible under the legal framework. In that case, we will also resume registrations for our Mahila Samman Yojana and Sanjeevani Yojana," Atishi warned.

The BJP is yet to respond to the allegations. PTI SJJ ARI