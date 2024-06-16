Atishi accuses former BJP MP Bidhuri of leading attack on DJB office, claims conspiracy

New Delhi, Jun 16 (PTI) Delhi Water Minister Atishi on Sunday alleged that former BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri led an attack on a Delhi Jal Board office in Chhatarpur and accused the saffron party of hatching a conspiracy against the national capital's residents.

Hitting back, Bidhuri said Atishi should first tell why Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal government's "Delhi model" has failed to provide water to the people.

He said Atishi was accusing the BJP to divert people's attention from the water shortage.

"It is an AAP strategy. When their corruption is exposed, they cry that the BJP is toppling their government. They are now again accusing the BJP when they have failed to meet as basic a need as water," he said.

Atishi highlighted that the alleged attack on the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) office follows a series of events, including the disruption of the city's water supply by the BJP-ruled Haryana government and the vandalism of the main pipeline from the Sonia Vihar treatment plant to south Delhi.

Addressing a press conference, she shared footage from the incident that purported to show people wearing BJP 'patka (sash)', chanting in support of Bidhuri and throwing earthern pots and stones at the DJB office.

Atishi said Delhi is facing a severe heat wave and alleged that the BJP is leaving no stone unturned to "trouble" the city's residents during such a time.

"The BJP is hatching a conspiracy against Delhiites, a conspiracy which has three parts," she claimed.

"First, the BJP is stopping water supply to Delhi through its Haryana government. You go to Wazirabad barrage, there is not a drop of water. You go to Munak canal, instead of 1,050 cusecs, only 900 cusecs of water is coming. If the BJP people will not provide water to Delhi, if water will not reach the treatment plant, then how will the people of Delhi be supplied? So, this is the first step of the conspiracy," she said.

Whatever water is being produced by the treatment plants of Delhi is going into the reservoir and then to people's homes through the main pipelines, Atishi said.

"How does it happen that every day BJP leaders reach in front of the broken pipelines to get their photographs taken and give bytes to the media? How come the water pipeline breaks right in front of them?" she asked.

"Yesterday (Saturday), the main pipeline that supplies water to south Delhi from Sonia Vihar was broken without any reason. Long bolts were cut and taken out from that pipeline. Did this happen on its own? Or was this another part of a conspiracy under which water pipelines are being damaged?" she asked.

Atishi said when the pipeline breaks and people from the DJP go to repair it, the water supply will have to be stopped for five to six hours.

"This morning (Sunday), water did not reach many parts of south Delhi because the pipeline was broken deliberately. So, their second step was to break the water pipelines and disrupt the supply," she claimed.

The third step of their conspiracy has come to light, in which the BJP "goons" vandalised the DJB office, threw stones, threw 'matkas (earthern pots)' and indulged in outright high-handedness, she said.

"... None other than BJP's former South Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri went to the DJB office with goons. The people accompanying him are carrying BJP flags as BJP flags are visible in the background," she said.

"We have complained about this hooliganism to the Delhi Police. I have sent this video to the deputy commissioner of South Delhi of the Delhi Police. Now, we will wait to see whether the Delhi Police will file an FIR against Ramesh Bidhuri or not. Will the Delhi Police, which comes under the BJP and Delhi Lt Governor, take action? Will the Delhi Police file an FIR against former BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri and BJP volunteers who can be clearly seen wearing BJP patka and waving BJP flags?" she asked. PTI SLB VIT SZM