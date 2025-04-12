Atishi alleges CM Rekha Gupta's husband running government affairs, shares photo

New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) A fresh political row erupted in the national capital on Saturday after the Leader of Opposition Atishi alleged the presence of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's husband in an official meeting involving senior officers MCD, DJB, PWD, and DUSIB.

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva in response accused Atishi of making an "insulting" remark.

In his post on X, Sachdeva defended Rekha Gupta, saying she had risen through the ranks with "hard work and determination" and that it was "perfectly normal" for family members to support public representatives.

Sharing a photo on X, Atishi alleged that the Delhi government was being run by the chief minister's husband, comparing the situation to what is often seen in villages.

"Look at this photo carefully. The person who is taking the meeting of the officers of MCD, DJB, PWD and DUSIB is the husband of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta," Atishi said in her post.

"Earlier we used to hear that if a woman Sarpanch was elected in the village, then all the government work would be handled by her husband... But this must be the first time in the history of the country that a woman has become the Chief Minister and all the government work is being handled by her husband," she added.

Atishi also wondered if frequent power cuts and hikes in private school fees had behind them the role of her husband in the administration.

In response, Sachdeva said, "Atishi being a woman yourself, it is surprising you are insulting another woman leader. Rekha Gupta has worked her way up from DUSU Secretary to Delhi CM. Her husband supporting her is neither illegal nor unethical." Sachdeva also pointed out instances where AAP leaders' spouses had been involved in political affairs, including Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal addressing the public from the CM's office following Kejriwal's arrest.

"Was that not an insult to democracy?" Sachdeva asked.