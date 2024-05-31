Atishi appeals to BJP to ask its governments in Haryana, UP to release spare water to Delhi

New Delhi, May 31 (PTI) Delhi Minister Atishi on Friday appealed to the BJP not to indulge in "dirty politics" and instead ask its governments in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to release spare water to the national capital, which is grappling with a severe water crisis amid the ongoing heat wave.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal echoed Atishi and said the BJP, instead of indulging in "dirty politics", needs to appeal to its party-run governments in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana to provide some extra water to Delhi until the monsoon arrives.

Delhi is facing an acute water shortage, with the AAP government accusing Haryana of not releasing the national capital's share of water.

The BJP, on the other hand, has blamed the AAP government for the water crisis and claimed that Haryana is supplying the city 1,049 cusecs of water from the Yamuna that exceeds the agreed-upon quantity.

Addressing a virtual press conference, Atishi noted the BJP held a protest outside the Delhi Secretariat over the water shortage problem.

"Delhi is grappling with severe heat wave and water shortages. The BJP is indulging in dirty politics at this time. I want to ask the BJP. When there is a crisis situation, is this the time to indulge in politics? Shouldn't we come together?" she said.

"There are BJP governments in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. This is the time to come together. This is the time appeal to your governments in the two states to give extra water to Delhi," the city government's water minister added.

Atishi said it is their responsibility "not to indulge" in politics at this time.

"If you want to give some relief to the people of Delhi, you should ask your governments in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to provide extra water to Delhi for a month till the arrival of monsoon," she said.

Atishi has also requested the Centre to ensure a provision for the release of spare water from either Uttar Pradesh or Haryana to address the national capital's "unprecedented water crisis".

In a letter to Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on May 30, Atishi said there has been a drastic dip in the water level at the Wazirabad barrage during the last few days as Haryana is not releasing the required quantity in the Yamuna.

Chief Minister Kejriwal, in a post in Hindi on X, also backed Atishi.

"Delhi is experiencing unprecedented heat due to which there is a shortage of water in the city and the people are troubled. But even at such a time, the BJP is indulging in dirty politics," he said.

"In this emergency situation, instead of indulging in dirty politics, the BJP needs to appeal to its own governments in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana to provide some extra water to Delhi until the monsoon arrives. This is not the time to indulge in cheap politics but to work towards providing relief to people in the country's capital." PTI SLB SZM