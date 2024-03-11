Atishi approves major projects to improve quality of roads across Delhi

New Delhi, Mar 11 (PTI) Delhi PWD Minister Atishi has approved the strengthening and upgradation of Ring Road from Nigam Bodh Ghat to Chandgi Ram Akhara signal to ensure smooth traffic movement, an official statement said on Monday.

The Public Works Department, according to the statement, is working on a mission mode.

Under the recently approved projects, strengthening work of Ring Road between Nigam Bodh Ghat to Chandgi Ram Akhara red light will be carried out, it said.

Atishi, who had recently given her approval to several major projects to improve quality of roads, said, "We aim to create roads that reflect the beauty of Delhi while ensuring the safety of all commuters. We are working on a mission mode to bring about significant improvements in the road infrastructure, making it more resilient and visually appealing." "These projects are a testament to our commitment to providing a world-class road infrastructure for the citizens of Delhi. The Ring Road strengthening work is a crucial step in our mission to create roads that are not only smooth but also safe for everyone. The strengthening of these roads will positively impact lakhs of commuters, alleviating congestion and enhancing connectivity," she added.

These roads were originally constructed and upgraded long ago, leading to their gradual deterioration. The PWD has conducted a thorough assessment of the roads with the assistance of experts and has been instructed to initiate the upgrading process, the minister said.

She also stressed the importance of ensuring minimal disruption to the commuters during the construction phase, with a directive to adhere to global standards for high-quality roads.

Atishi said the government under Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's leadership is working on "mission mode" to improve the roads of Delhi.

The minister has approved the strengthening project for the road from Nigam Bodh Ghat to Chandgi Ram Akhada Red Light along with the PVC Market Road to Rohtak Road stretch in west Delhi, the statement added. PTI NIT AS AS