Atishi approves rehabilitation, strengthening of nine roads in Delhi's Shahdara

New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) Delhi PWD Minister Atishi has approved projects for the rehabilitation and strengthening of several roads throughout the Shahdara district.

These initiatives aim to offer a more pleasant commuting experience and enhance the overall inter-connectivity, according to a statement on Sunday.

The projects will cover nine roads across Shahdara.

Approving the projects, Atishi said, "The Kejriwal government's emphasis is on establishing a resilient and secure transportation network following global standards." "The sanctioned road-strengthening projects across Delhi serve as a testament to the Delhi government's dedication to delivering world-class road infrastructure for the city's residents. The strengthening of these roads will positively impact thousands of individuals in the area, alleviating congestion and enhancing inter-connectivity from main roads to colonies," she added.

The minister said these roads were constructed and upgraded a long time ago, leading to their gradual deterioration.

The PWD conducted a thorough assessment of the roads with the assistance of experts and was instructed to initiate the upgrading process, she said.

Atishi also stressed on the importance of ensuring minimal disruption to commuters during the construction phase, with a directive to adhere to global standards for high-quality roads. PTI SLB SZM