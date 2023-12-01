Atishi asks for strict action against officers responsible for 'poor' roads in Delhi's Mandawali

New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) Delhi PWD minister Atishi flagged the poor condition of roads in east Delhi's Mandawali and instructed that strict action should be taken against the officers responsible for it.

Atishi pulled up the principal secretary of the Public Works Department and directed him to get the roads fixed promptly by making a timeline, said a statement from the government.

She asked the PWD secretary to submit the timeline to her within 48 hours.

Terming the condition of roads in the Mandawali area as “deplorable” and “unacceptable”, the minister issued instructions to take swift and strict action against the officers responsible for its condition, it said.

It should serve as an example for those who might be negligent in the future, she said. PTI SLB SLB SKY SKY