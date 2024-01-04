Advertisment
Atishi claims Kejriwal’s arrest likely following an ED raid on Thursday

Shailesh Khanduri
04 Jan 2024
AAP national executive meeting

Arvind Kejriwal (File photo)

New Delhi: Even as Delhi chief minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal skipped the third summons by the ED in connection with the Delhi excise policy case on Wednesday, fear of his arrest loomed overnight with his minister claiming an imminent ED raid on CM’s residence and arrest on Thursday.

AAP Minister Atishi, in a post on social media X last night, claimed that they had information about the possible arrest of Arvind Kejriwal after a raid by the Enforcement Directorate at the CM's residence today.

As security was heightened outside the residence of Delhi CM, party workers are reaching AAP headquarters.

