Atishi claims water crisis in Delhi, seeks urgent meeting with CM Gupta

New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) Claiming water crisis in the national capital, Leader of Opposition Atishi has written a letter to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and sought immediate time to discuss the pressing issue.

There was no immediate response available from the Delhi government or the BJP.

Atishi in her letter claims that Delhiites, particularly women and children, are struggling as they are lining up in front of water tankers and purchasing bottled water due to disrupted supplies.

"Scenes of women standing in queues with buckets and children waiting with pots are becoming the new identity of Delhi," Atishi wrote, questioning whether this was the vision promised by the BJP to people of the city.

Criticizing the BJP-led Delhi government, the former chief minister said water supply is being cut off for 24 hours at a time while the administration remains silent.

"Despite the BJP's four-engine government at the Centre, with the LG, MCD and the CM's office, Delhi's citizens are still struggling for basic needs like drinking water," she added.

Warning of the looming crisis as temperatures continue to rise in the coming weeks, Atishi said, "If this is the condition in May, what will happen when the heat peaks? Does the government want to leave people at the mercy of God for water?" Labeling the issue as more than an administrative failure, the former chief minister described it as a sign of "gross negligence" by the BJP government.

She urged Gupta to respect democratic norms and grant time to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs to meet her and present the concerns of Delhi's residents.

With the heatwave expected to worsen, the AAP has raised an alarm over what it calls a "man-made crisis" caused by poor governance and lack of planning.

The party has demanded swift and transparent action from the government to restore regular water supply and provide relief to people of Delhi. PTI MHS AS AS