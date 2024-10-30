Atishi clears policy for registration of properties in any sub-registrar office

New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Atishi approved on Diwali eve 'Anywhere Registration' policy for property registration at any sub-registrar office.

The policy was approved by the chief minister to eliminate the necessity of people visiting specific sub-registrar offices for registration of their property according to its location, said a CM Office statement.

The 'Anywhere Registration' policy will help people avoid long queues for registration and will enhance transparency while curbing corruption. Under the new policy, all sub-registrars in Delhi will operate as joint sub-registrars with jurisdiction across Delhi, it said.

Property owners can now have online appointment at any of Delhi's 22 sub-registrar offices based at their convenience. Traditionally, individuals purchasing property in Delhi or undertaking any property registration process were required to visit a designated sub-registrar office.

"However, this process often led to challenges, including long waiting lines and delays in booking appointments at certain offices, while others remained under-utilised," said the CMO statement.

"To address these issues, we are introducing the 'Anywhere Registration' policy. Now, if people need to register their property, they can visit any sub-registrar office in Delhi.

"No longer will people be restricted to a single office for property registration," Atishi said in the statement.

The policy will also curb the role of middlemen roaming around sub-registrar officers demanding money from people for speeding up registration work. People who feel pressured by middlemen at certain offices will now have the option to visit other offices.

Tracking the number of applications at each office will also help identify preferred offices and address challenges faced by the residents, it said. PTI VIT KSS KSS