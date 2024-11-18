Atishi concedes hazardous air quality caused by stubble burning

New Delhi: For the first time, Aam Aadmi Party’s Delhi chief minister Atishi conceded on Monday that North India is facing a medical emergency due to hazardous air quality caused by stubble burning.

Advertisment

Historically, the Delhi government has been shifting the blame on Diwali or other reasons including vehicular pollution to this annual health emergency.

Farmers burn crop residue post-harvest to clear fields quickly for the next planting season, leading to a significant increase in particulate matter in the air.

Advertisment

AAP-ruled Punjab has been the forefront in stubble burning followed by BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh. This was the precise reason why AAP’s Delhi government has not directly blamed stubble burning.

Atishi also shifted the blame on BJP-led central govt.

“Centre is only indulging in politics and has taken no step to check stubble burning,” she alleged.

Advertisment

Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) are enveloped in a toxic haze, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) surpassing the 600 mark in several areas on Monday.