Atishi demands Rs 10,000 cr for Delhi, claims no return on Rs 2 lakh cr tax contribution

New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) Delhi Finance Minister Atishi on Friday demanded Rs 10,000 crore from the Centre for infrastructure development, claiming the city government got nothing in return over the past year despite its income tax contribution of Rs 2 lakh crore.

Delhi also provided Rs 25,000 crore as central GST to the pool of taxes, the minister said during a press conference here.

Ahead of the presentation of annual budget of the Centre, Atishi batted for release of more money to Delhi, saying it could be spent on infrastructure development in road, transport and power sectors as well as to beautify the city.

She said that since 2001, the Centre had been paying only Rs 325 crore to the Delhi government from the central pool of taxes. However, even this payment was stopped last year, and now the city receives not a single rupee. PTI VIT RPA