Atishi demands Rs 10,000 cr for MCD in Budget

New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) Delhi Finance Minister Atishi on Saturday demanded a Rs 10,000 crore budgetary allocation for the MCD from the Centre, alleging the civic body does not get its share in the budget.

In a joint press conference with Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi, they mentioned that Oberoi has written a letter to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in this regard.

"Delhi is among the highest tax paying states in the country. Last year they paid a total of Rs 2.32 lakh crore taxes to the Central government. However, still Delhi is the only state which does not get allocation for its urban local bodies for the maintenance of the city," Atishi said.

She demanded a five per cent allocation from the taxes paid by Delhi in the Central government's budget slated to be presented on July 23.

Oberoi said the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will utilise the money for cleanliness of the city, maintenance of roads and beautification of parks.

"We wish to use Rs 5000 crore for ensuring cleanliness in the city, Rs 3000 crore to roads and Rs 2000 crore for beautification of parks," she said.

The Union Budget 2024-25 will be presented by Sitharaman on July 23, which marks her seventh budget presentation and the first of the Modi 3.0 government.