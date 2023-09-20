Atishi direct Anganwadi officials to share millet-based recipes with mothers

New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) Delhi Women and Child Development Minister Atishi on Wednesday directed officials to ensure that millet-based recipes are shared across all Anganwadis to achieve the goal of a nutritious diet.

She inspected the various facilities provided to women and children at an Anganwadi centre in Khanpur.

While inspecting the centre, the WCD Minister directed officials to design the rooms as per the needs of the children and to enhance their foundational skills, according to a government statement.

“The government is equipping Delhi's Anganwadi centres with all the necessary facilities for the holistic development of children. In addition to this, special training modules are being prepared for Anganwadi workers in this regard,” she said.

She specifically engaged with mothers to discuss millet-based nutrition for children provided by the government through Anganwadi centres.

Atishi directed officials to ensure that millet-based recipes are shared across all Anganwadis and with their registered mothers to achieve the goal of a nutritious diet. PTI SLB NB