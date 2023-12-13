Atishi directs DJB CEO to go on field visit twice a week, fix sewage overflow issue

New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) A week after she rapped its officials over sewage overflow, Delhi Water Minister Atishi on Wednesday directed Delhi Jal Board to send officials on ground regularly to take stock of situation, officials said.

According to a notice she issued to the body, the DJB CEO has been directed to take at least two field visits every week and the chief engineers three field visits in the same period.

"All remaining junior engineers, additional engineers, additional chief engineers and superintending engineers have been directed to visit the ground on a daily basis," Atishi's notice to DJB CEO said.

The minister said that the reports of the field visits have to be submitted to the CEO and the chairperson every Monday.

"CEO DJB must ensure strict compliance of the directions issued. Non-compliance of any officer will be viewed adversely," she added.

The minister had on December 7 pulled up the Jal Board officials for the sewage overflow in Wazirpur JJ Colony, Shakti Nagar Extension, Ashok Vihar Phase III areas of north Delhi. PTI ABU ABU VN VN