Atishi directs officials to increase pumping capacity of rainwater at Dhaula Kuan

New Delhi, Aug 27 (PTI) Delhi PWD Minister Atishi on Tuesday said she has directed officials to increase the pumping capacity of rainwater at Dhaula Kuan through mobile pumps, days after the area witnessed heavy waterlogging.

Atishi inspected the Dhaula Kuan area.

"Due to the unexpected rains in the past few days, the problem of heavy waterlogging had arisen under the Dhaula Kuan flyover on the Ring Road. To ensure that such a situation does not arise again in the future, an inspection was conducted here along with PWD officials," she said.

"Instructed the officials to increase the pumping capacity through mobile pumps and design the drainage according to rainfall of 100 mm per hour," she added .