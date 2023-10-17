Atishi directs officials to resolve drainage issues, remove encroachment on roads in outer Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) PWD minister Atishi on Tuesday inspected roads in outer Delhi and reprimanded officials for poor drainage system saying that the laxity in maintenance work will not be tolerated, an official statement said.

Aitshi inspected Bawana-Narela and Bakhthawarpur-Palla roads and directed officials to survey roads, prepare a redesigning plan on priority and remove encroachment from roads, it said.

During the inspection, she found that the existing drainage system on the Bawana-Narela road was inadequate, leading to waterlogging on the road at several locations, the statement said.

"The encroachments on both sides of the road resulted in traffic issues. Atishi reprimanded the officials responsible for the poor drainage system and immediately directed the desilting of the nearby drains and fixing of the outfall. She also instructed repairs to the road and drainage covers," it said.

In the second part of the inspection on the Bakhtawarpur-Palla road's initial sections, the minister found that one side of the road had a drainage system, while the other side did not. In response, she instructed officials to explore the possibilities of creating new drains through a survey in this area, it stated.

"In Bakhtawarpur, due to the inadequate outfall of the existing drain in the front part of the road, the drain appeared to overflow. The minister directed officials to quickly conduct surveys of the roads and prepare redesign plans, with a primary focus on improving drainage in the redesign plan. She instructed the development of green belts over the drain covers at several locations," the statement said.

A new drain is being prepared on the other side of the road. The minister reprimanded officials for the delay and instructed them to expedite the remaining work, it said.

Atishi said along with fixing the drainage system, the road's carriageway should also be improved. The footpath should be repaired for the convenience of pedestrians, and special attention should be given to landscaping to enhance the road's beauty.

"Whether it's the posh areas of south Delhi or the remote villages of rural Delhi, we will make every part of the roads world-class and provide the people of the city with a fantastic road experience. This is Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's vision, and work is rapidly progressing towards fulfilling it," the minister said. PTI NIT NB