Atishi flags toxic Yamuna water issue again, seeks Election Commission's intervention

New Delhi: Amid escalating political tensions ahead of the February 5 Delhi Assembly elections, Chief Minister Atishi has again raised concerns over the "extremely toxic" ammonia levels in the Yamuna River allegedly entering the national capital from Haryana.

In a fresh letter to the Election Commission, Atishi highlighted that ammonia levels were "six times above normal," warning that such water could not be treated or supplied to residents of the city without risking their health.

Taking to X, she wrote, "Ammonia levels continue to be six times above normal in Yamuna waters at the point it is entering Delhi from Haryana. Such levels are extremely toxic for the human body. Have once again written to the Election Commission asking for their intervention to prevent this toxic water from coming to Delhi."

Ammonia levels continue to be 6 times above normal in Yamuna waters, at the point it is entering Delhi from Haryana. Such levels are extremely toxic for the human body. This water cannot be treated and supplied to people of Delhi. Otherwise their lives will be at risk.



Have… pic.twitter.com/ZpA5jKPNIp — Atishi (@AtishiAAP) January 28, 2025

She also have sought for an urgent appointment over the issue.

The issue took a sharp political turn on Monday, with AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal accusing the BJP-led Haryana government of deliberately contaminating Delhi's water supply.

Kejriwal termed it "biological warfare" and alleged that "poison" was being mixed into the Yamuna, making the water untreatable at Delhi's treatment plants.

"If people in Delhi drink this water, many will die. Can anything be more disgusting than this? For the safety of the people of Delhi, the water supply has to be stopped in many areas," Kejriwal alleged in a post on X.

He accused the BJP of planning "mass murder" but vowed that the AAP would not allow it to happen.

However, Delhi Jal Board (DJB) CEO Shilpa Shinde dismissed Kejriwal's claims as "factually incorrect" and "misleading." In a letter to Delhi Chief Secretary Dharmendra, Shinde emphasised the need to avoid making statements that could harm interstate relations and public confidence.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini also rejected the allegations, calling them baseless.

"The AAP government has a habit of blaming others for its own shortcomings," Saini said, adding that Kejriwal should apologise for his remarks or face a defamation suit.

"People of Haryana consider Yamuna a holy river and worship it. Why would they mix poison in the river?" Saini said in a statement late Monday.

The issue of Yamuna's water quality has emerged as a key topic of contention as Delhi faces water shortages in some areas due to reduced treatment capacity at DJB plants. With elections nearing, the political blame game between the AAP and BJP is intensifying.

The Assembly elections in Delhi will take place on February 5, with results to be announced on February 8.