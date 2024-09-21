Atishi given police security cover soon after taking oath as Delhi CM: officials

New Delhi, Sep 21 (PTI) The Delhi Police has started providing security cover to Atishi soon after she was sworn in as Chief Minister of Delhi on Saturday, officials said.

Atishi along with her cabinet was administered oath by Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena at the Raj Niwas on Saturday evening.

Soon after, a security cover, which included a pilot, was given to Atishi, a senior police officer said.

Her security may be further reviewed by central agencies on the direction of Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) after threat assessment, the officer added.

According to the protocol, Delhi's chief minister is entitled to 'Z' category security cover on the directions of MHA. The Delhi Police deploys around 22 personnel in shifts for a 'Z' category protectee.