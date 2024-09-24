Atishi govt likely to implement Rs 1000 honorarium scheme for women after Haryana polls

New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi is likely to implement its ambitious scheme for providing Rs 1,000 monthly honorarium to women after the Haryana assembly polls, officials here said on Tuesday.

The paperwork for the scheme named 'Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojna' is almost complete and it could be presented in the first Cabinet meeting of Atishi government expected to be held "very soon", they said.

The proposal of the scheme has to be sent to departments concerned including finance, law and revenue for their comments after which it will be sent for Cabinet nod, they said.

The scheme will also require the nod Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena after it gets the Cabinet nod.

AAP convener and former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal previously promised to provide Rs 1,000 to the women after coming out of jail. The preparation to roll out the scheme has picked up pace with Kejriwal out of jail, and Atishi taking charge as chief minister after his resignation, the officials said.

Delhi Women and Child Development Minister Kailash Gahlot said, "All the formalities regarding our promise to provide Rs 1,000 to women above 18 years of age have been completed. It will be put before the Cabinet soon for approval." The scheme will be implemented before the Delhi elections due in February, as the budget for the scheme has been already allocated, he said.

An allocation of Rs 2,000 crore has been made for the implementation of the scheme announced in the Delhi government's annual budget 2024-25 presented by Atishi, who was Finance minister in Kejriwal government then.

A senior officer said that the government has plans to announce implementation of 'Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojna' after Haryana polls, as the AAP convener is busy with campaigning for polls in the state where the AAP has fielded candidates on all the seats.

Voting for Haryana polls will be held on October 5 and results will be declared on October 8.

The Cabinet meeting of Atishi government is expected to be held "very soon" and the General Administration Department (GAD) has invited agenda items from various departments by Wednesday, he said.

According to the officials, all the women aged between 18 years and 60 who are not government employees or pay taxes, will be eligible for the monthly honorarium of Rs 1,000 on presenting a self-declaration form and AADHAAR number.

As per official estimates, the scheme is likely to benefit around 50 lakh women in Delhi. Atishi had earlier said the scheme could be launched in September or October.