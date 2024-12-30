Atishi hits back at Saxena, says Delhi L-G office working as BJP 'proxy'

New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Monday hit back at Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, who had expressed concern over AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal labelling her a "temporary chief minister", and alleged his office was working as a BJP "proxy".

Advertisment

She also asserted that Kejriwal was Delhi's "tallest leader".

In a letter to the chief minister, Saxena praised Atishi while expressing concern that Kejriwal had labelled her a "temporary chief minister".

He also called it a "flagrant disregard for the democratic spirit and values enshrined in the Constitution".

Advertisment

In reply, Atishi said Saxena should let go of "petty politics" and instead focus on fostering collaboration and enabling the government to fulfil its promises to the people.

"Obstruction of the 'Mahila Samman Yojana' is a clear testimony of politicisation of the lieutenant governor's office. As a woman, I am personally anguished by your recent steps to malign and create hurdles for this scheme," she charged.

Atishi questioned how anyone could be so caught up in politics that they did not care for the people.

Advertisment

"The lieutenant governor's office is now working as a proxy of the BJP and, in its enthusiasm to protect the interest of the party, causing damage to the lives of ordinary Delhites," she added.

The chief minister asserted that Kejriwal was the tallest leader in Delhi who had been working relentlessly for the public for nearly a decade, and people repeatedly voted him to power. "We are taking his legacy forward." She said it was disheartening to note that Saxena's letter focused on "criticism rather than constructive cooperation", pointing out that his responsibility was to maintain law and order and keep the people of Delhi safe.

"It's the one job that you are directly responsible for and mandated to do. Unfortunately, you have miserably failed in keeping this city safe. A former MP is distributing money to lure voters right under your nose but you illegally gave him police protection," she charged, in a reference to BJP leader Parvesh Verma.

Advertisment

She also accused Saxena of "dishonouring the legacy" of BR Ambedkar and all other freedom fighters who fought for Indians' right to vote, questioning how he could justify such an illegal act.

She expressed hope that Saxena would let go of the "baggage of politics" that "ailed" him and work towards the welfare of the citizens of Delhi in the new year. PTI VIT VIT SZM SZM