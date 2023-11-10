Atishi holds meeting with DMs to ensure smooth preparations for Chhath Puja

New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) Delhi Revenue Minister Atishi on Friday held a high-level meeting with all district magistrates to ensure smooth preparations for Chhath Puja, a statement said.

According to the statement, the government is preparing over 1,000 ghats for Chhath and Atishi asked the officials to pay special attention to hygiene at the ghats.

"Atishi held a high-level meeting with all district magistrates to ensure smooth preparations this year. She directed officials to start all necessary preparations for Chhath Mahaparv to avoid the last-minute rush, ensuring devotees face no issues," the statement said.

"Additionally, she directed an increase in the size of some Chhath ghats at specific locations to accommodate more devotees.

"This year too, the city government is preparing more than 1,000 ghats for Chhath Puja. All of them will be provided with facilities like water, tents, electricity, toilets, security, medical and power backup. Along with this, the government will also facilitate Maithili-Bhojpuri cultural programmes on its ghats through its academy," the statement added.