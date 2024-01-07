Atishi holds public meetings under 'Main Bhi Kejriwal' campaign

New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) Delhi minister Atishi on Sunday held public meetings in her Kalkaji assembly constituency as part of the AAP's 'Main Bhi Kejriwal' campaign and alleged that a conspiracy was being hatched to arrest Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

She said the noise the BJP is making about alleged scams are all false, as despite numerous investigations, no evidence of corruption has been found to date.

Atishi highlighted that the central investigative agencies could not present any evidence of corruption because the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is an honest party.

Atishi stated that the conspiracy to send Kejriwal to jail is not under any corruption allegation.

"The real reason is that BJP finds it difficult to counter Kejriwal and his work. BJP knows that it cannot stop Arvind Kejriwal's wave of public service by competing in elections, so it is plotting to arrest him," she added.

She alleged that whenever any opposition leader in the country opposes the BJP, the Enforcement Directorate files cases against that person.

"However, as soon as that leader joins the BJP, all the cases are dropped. But AAP leaders are not afraid of BJP's threats because the Aam Aadmi Party has worked honestly for the people of Delhi. No matter how hard BJP tries, leaders like Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Sanjay Singh, and now Kejriwal won't bow down to BJP's threats," she said.

Ministers Saurabh Bharadwaj and Imran Hussain also held public meetings under the campaign in their respective constituencies.

Kejriwal has skipped three summonses from the ED for questioning in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam. PTI SLB SMN