Atishi hopes Kejriwal will be soon out of jail to lay foundation stone of new academic building

New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) Delhi Education Minister Atishi on Wednesday hoped that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal would be soon out of jail with the blessings of the people and be in the Maidangarhi area to lay the foundation stone of a new academic block.

She was in Maidangarhi village in South Delhi to inaugurate a four-storey building of the Government Co-Ed Secondary School.

During the event, Atishi announced that the government will soon start constructing another academic block in this area and children who lack access to quality education will get proper facilities to study.

"The women of Delhi have prayed for his (Kejriwal) release (from jail) and even fasted for him. With the blessings of the people of Delhi, he will be soon be out of jail and will come here to lay the foundation stone of the new academic block," she said.

Kejriwal is lodged in the Tihar jail here in connection with a corruption case linked to the alleged excise policy scam being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Of the building inaugurated by her, Atishi said thousands of children from Maidangarhi, Rajpur, Chhattarpur, Neb Sarai and other areas will benefit from this new school block.

"I am delighted to inaugurate this new academic block here. This a highly densely populated area where even finding a space to build roads is challenging," she added.

Due to the increasing pressure of students, this school used to run in two shifts. But with this new building, it will again run in a single shift, the education minister said.

This new school block is equipped with state-of-the-art labs, a library and smart classrooms, she said.

She also said, "The budget for teachers' training has been increased 10 times to Rs 100 crores. In the last few years, 38 Schools of Specialised Excellence have been created to provide specialised education to the children of Delhi." Talking to reporters on the sidelines of the event, Atishi spoke about the severe waterlogging issue near the Zakhira Railway Underpass in West Delhi that hampers traffic in the area.

"The railway land there lacks a proper drainage system. Despite continuous discussions with the railways over the past two years, and the Delhi government contributing its share of funds, no work has been done yet," she alleged.

Atishi added that she had written to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday, urging him to find a solution to the problem as soon as possible.