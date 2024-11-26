Atishi inaugurates 24x7 underground shooting range in Delhi's Rohini

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Tuesday inaugurated an underground shooting range at the National Cadet Corps Bhawan in Delhi's Rohini, providing the cadets of the city with access to modern training facilities.

Addressing the event, Atishi said the facility will be equipped with state-of-the-art target systems and advanced equipment and it would operate round the clock throughout the year.

She said that the facility will provide cadets with uninterrupted opportunities to practice and improve their skills. "I hope that the next Olympic medal will be won by one of our National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets," the chief minister said referring to Olympians like Manu Bhaker.

Highlighting the challenges faced by aspiring athletes, she said, "Sports training is often very expensive and unaffordable for many. There are numerous talented youngsters whose parents cannot bear the costs of professional training." This facility will enable Delhi's sportspersons, especially those facing financial constraints, to receive quality training to pursue their dreams, Atishi added.

She also emphasised on the importance of NCC in shaping young minds.

"NCC was established to encourage young people to contribute to the nation. The goal of NCC is to instill patriotism among children which aligns with the Delhi government's mission for our youth," she said.