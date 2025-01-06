Atishi inaugurates govt school in Kirari, calls it 'significant milestone'

New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Monday inaugurated a government school in the Kirari Assembly Constituency and called it a significant milestone in the region's development.

The 72-room government school equipped with 37 classrooms, science, mathematics, and vocational labs, a multipurpose hall, a library, and a lift has come up in the Prem Nagar area.

The school will operate in two shifts, accommodating around 3,500 students from 12 colonies in the area. It will have a student-to-classroom ratio of approximately 45 students per classroom.

Atishi said at the inauguration event, "Once considered an underdeveloped region that lacked basic amenities such as schools, proper water supply and sewer systems, Kirari has witnessed a remarkable transformation." "The establishment of this world-class school marks a significant milestone for the community, providing local children access to quality education close to home," she added.

Recalling her visits to Kirari in 2014-15, Atishi said she was informed how children from the area had to travel long distances to attend school.

"However, the perseverance of Kirari residents has paid off. Through relentless efforts, including legal battles, they secured this land from the DDA (Delhi Development Authority), paving the way for the construction of this impressive facility," she added.

The chief minister said schools in the region struggled with infrastructure issues such as waterlogging during monsoon, broken windows, lack of drinking water facilities, and unclean toilets.

"The contrast between those days and the present state of this new school is a testament to the community's determination for change," she added.

Atishi also said the majority of residents in Kirari were from Purvanchal, who moved to the city for better opportunities.

"Their dream of ensuring a brighter future for their children is now within reach. Former (Delhi) chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had vowed to provide quality education to every child and this school is an example of that promise being fulfilled," she said.

Kejriwal, who is also the national convenor of AAP, called it a step forward in Delhi's educational mission.

"These magnificent buildings embody the dreams of our children, where every child will study, grow, and shine," he said on X. PTI SHB RHL