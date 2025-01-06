Atishi inaugurates govt school in Kirari, calls it 'significant milestone in region's development'

New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Monday inaugurated a government school in Kirari and called it a significant milestone in the region's development.

Advertisment

The 68-classroom school is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and will operate in two shifts, accommodating around 2,000 students in each shift.

It boasts modern laboratories, including biology and computer labs, and a lift.

Atishi said at the inauguration event, "Once considered an underdeveloped region that lacked basic amenities such as schools, proper water supply and sewer systems, Kirari has witnessed a remarkable transformation." "The establishment of this world-class school marks a significant milestone for the community, providing local children access to quality education close to home," she added.

Advertisment

Recalling her visits to Kirari in 2014-15, Atishi said she was informed how children from the area had to travel long distances to attend school.

"However, the perseverance of Kirari residents has paid off. Through relentless efforts, including legal battles, they secured this land from the DDA (Delhi Development Authority), paving the way for the construction of this impressive facility," she added.

The chief minister said schools in the region struggled with infrastructure issues such as waterlogging during monsoon, broken windows, a lack of drinking water facilities, and unclean toilets.

Advertisment

"The contrast between those days and the present state of this new school is a testament to the community's determination for change," she added.

Atishi also said the majority of residents in Kirari were from Purvanchal, who moved to the city for better opportunities.

"Their dream of ensuring a brighter future for their children is now within reach. Former (Delhi) chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had vowed to provide quality education to every child and this school is an example of that promise being fulfilled," she said. PTI SHB SHB SZM SZM