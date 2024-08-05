Atishi inaugurates new academic block at govt school in Delhi's Dilshad Garden

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) Delhi Education Minister Atishi inaugurated a new four-storey academic block and a multipurpose hall at a government school in Dilshad Garden on Monday.

Addressing the gathering at Sant Eknath Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya along with Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel, the AAP minister expressed happiness over the inauguration of the new building and emphasised the Kejriwal government's commitment to providing quality education to all children.

She highlighted the challenges previously faced by students in the densely populated areas of Dilshad Colony, Seemapuri, and Kalandar Colony, where overcrowded classrooms and inadequate facilities hindered the learning experience.

“Previously, we had 100 students crammed into a single class, studying in makeshift tents. Today, these children are receiving education in world-class facilities," Atishi said.

The new academic block and multipurpose hall are expected to significantly improve the educational environment for students, particularly those from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, by providing them with the resources needed to excel. PTI NSM NB