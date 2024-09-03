Atishi inaugurates new academic blocks of govt school in Delhi's Seemapuri

New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) Delhi Education Minister Atishi on Tuesday inaugurated two academic blocks of a government school, Vishwamitra Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, in northeast Delhi's Old Seemapuri area.

The school features six laboratories, two libraries and a lift.

"Delhi government is the first to install lifts in government schools for students to easily reach any floors. The new academic blocks are of four floors which have advanced classrooms, libraries and laboratory with all equipments," Atishi said at the event.

The minster said as the Old Seemapuri is a densely populated area, government schools have a lot of admissions.

"Earlier, there were 60 students in each classrooms. But now, with the construction of a new building block, each class will have only 40 students," Atishi said.

Underscoring that the condition of Delhi government schools has improved under the AAP government, the minister said that "10 years ago, these schools had a bad smell, broken desks and benches".

"After 2015, under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi's government schools are now surpassing even private schools," Atishi claimed.

"Teachers were earlier sent for various surveys like polio and census, which affected studies earlier. But now, that's not the case," she added.

Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel was also present at the event.