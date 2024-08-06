Atishi inspects new school in north-east Delhi, orders completion within month

New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) Delhi Education Minister Atishi on Tuesday inspected a new five-storey school, which is being constructed to accommodate eight thousand students in north-east Delhi and also directed the officials to complete the remaining work within a month.

During an inspection, Atishi, accompanied by local MLA Rajendra Pal Gautam, praised the school's infrastructure and said, "The building of this magnificent new school is no less than the building of any international university." She said the Kejriwal government's latest educational endeavor, a state-of-the-art, five-storey school in Sundar Nagari, is on the verge of completion, adding the new facility, designed to accommodate 8,000 students, promises to become a hub of world-class education amidst the densely populated North-East Delhi.

Atishi also emphasised the school's role in providing top-tier education to the children of the area's poorest families, aligning with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's vision.

The school features 120 rooms, including 87 modern classrooms, eight advanced laboratories, five libraries, two multi-purpose halls and activity rooms.

It also boasts lifts for the students' convenience, ensuring accessibility and comfort. This new institution aims to alleviate the pressure on existing schools in Mandoli, Saboli, Sundar Nagari, Bank Colony, Harsh Vihar and Nand Nagari, Atishi said.

Stressing the importance of attention to detail in this final phase, Atishi directed the officials to finalize the remaining work within a month.

She said, "The remaining work should be completed within a month and the school should be dedicated to the students, with every detail given special care in the final phase." "The school land, once controlled by land mafias, has been transformed into a magnificent educational facility thanks to the efforts of the Kejriwal government," read the statement.

Highlighting the broader vision, Atishi said, "This school equipped with world-class facilities will become a hub of quality education in the area and will also leave private schools behind in terms of education." She reiterated Kejriwal's commitment to ensuring that children from all socioeconomic backgrounds receive excellent education, stating, "Our government has assured the parents of Delhi that lack of money will never come in the way of quality education for their children." The school was initially inaugurated by then Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, the statement said.