Atishi inspects underground water reservoir and floodplain project in Palla

New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) Delhi Minister Atishi on Wednesday inspected the underground water reservoir and floodplain project in Palla and directed officials to conclude the pending work expeditiously to ensure 24x7 supply across the city, a statement said.

"The Palla Floodplain Project spans 40 acres, featuring a pond on 26 acres designed to collect floodwater, utilized to enhance groundwater levels in Delhi. Under this project, the pond, spread across 26 acres, recharged 740 million gallons of groundwater in 2022-23.” she said. Atishi said that almost every year during the monsoon, the Yamuna River, which flows through the capital, experiences flooding, leading to millions of liters of water flowing from the Yamuna.

In response, the city government initiated the environment-friendly Palla Floodplain project four years ago to collect the excess floodwater from the river during the monsoon season, located near the Yamuna River in flood-prone areas, Atishi said. Under this initiative, a pond spanning 26 acres was created to collect floodwater. This water is being utilized to augment the groundwater in the capital, she stated.

"To determine the quantity of the rise in groundwater levels, 33 piezometers have also been installed. The successful outcomes of this project demonstrate the rapid recharge of groundwater, affirming its effectiveness. This project will not only benefit Delhi but will also serve as an excellent example for states grappling with drought and water scarcity across the country," the minister said.

The groundwater level is consistently rising after water conservation efforts, indicating positive progress towards the city's groundwater, she said.

In line with this, the government plans to install 200 tubewells in the area. Currently, 60 tube wells have been successfully installed, and the rest will be set up soon. The water produced from here will contribute to fulfilling the demand for water in various parts of the city, ensuring clean water reaches every needy individual, the minister stated.

"The Kejriwal government is setting up an 8 MGD MBR in Palla, nearly ready for operation. Once operational, this reservoir, at its full capacity, will recharge approximately five times a day, supplying 40 MGD of water. The goal of the Delhi government is to extend this water supply to areas in the city facing water scarcity,” she added. PTI NIT NIT TIR TIR