Atishi made 'shameful' remark on Guru Tegh Bahadur, says Rekha Gupta, approaches speaker for action

New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday alleged that Leader of the Opposition Atishi made a "shameful and indecent" comment in the Delhi Assembly on a Sikh guru, and requested Speaker Vijender Gupta for action against her.

Atishi accused the BJP of indulging in petty politics by dragging the name of the Sikh guru.

On Wednesday, Gupta on X said she was deeply hurt by Atishi's "shameful and indecent" remark on Guru Tegh Bahadur.

"This shameful and undignified comment has hurt the sentiments not only of the Sikh community but also of the people of the entire country," Gupta said in the post.

Several ministers, MLAs, and a delegation of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee met her in the Assembly to register their objection to Atishi's remark, Gupta said.

"I urge the Assembly Speaker to take cognizance of the matter and reach a justified decision and appropriate action be taken in accordance with dignity of the House, Constitutional values and the public sentiments," she said.

The BJP MLAs have demanded that Atishi's Assembly membership be cancelled.

The lawmakers on Tuesday alleged that Atishi disrespected Guru Tegh Bahadur after a special discussion on a three-day event organised by the Delhi government to mark his 350th martyrdom ceremony in November last year.

Atishi, in a video post on X, said she was talking about the BJP running away from a discussion on pollution and about their protest in the Assembly over the issue of stray dogs.

"But the BJP deliberately added a false subtitle and inserted the name of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji into it," she said, referring to the BJP video.

The leader of the opposition said that she belongs to a family in which, for generations, the eldest son adopted Sikhism. She would rather die than insult Guru Sahib, she said. PTI VIT VN VN