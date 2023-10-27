Atishi opens Delhi University Women Association's Diwali carnival

New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) Women and Child Development (WCD) Minister Atishi on Friday inaugurated Delhi University Women Association's Diwali carnival and said that it is important to empower women economically.

The carnival showcased the work of women entrepreneurs and self-help groups, according to the Delhi government.

"Not every woman has the opportunity to leave home and work. In such cases, our duty is to create enabling environment for women to become independent and self-reliant," said the Delhi minister.

She emphasised that the progress of the country can only happen when women progress.

"This Diwali Carnival is supporting women NGOs, startups, entrepreneurs, and self-help groups for empowerment and challenging patriarchy," Atishi said and praised the association's work, like a creche set up by it. PTI COR ABU VN VN