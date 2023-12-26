Atishi orders action against engineers, contractors for poor condition Saket Court Complex

New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) Delhi Minister Atishi on Tuesday ordered the city government's Public Works Department to take strict action against engineers and contractors responsible for the poor condition of the new buildings in the Saket Court Complex.

Atishi, who holds the Law and the Public Works portfolios, conducted an inspection of the complex on Tuesday.

During the inspection, she flagged seepage issues in newly-constructed blocks of the complex, an official statement said.

Observing the poor building maintenance, she pulled up the Public Works Department officials and instructed them to urgently address all the issues, it said.

Immediate action has been ordered to address the problems in the newly-constructed building blocks, with strict instructions to take stringent action against the responsible engineers and contractors, the statement added.

During the inspection, the minister observed issues of seepage in the newly-constructed blocks, leading to damp walls. Severe concerns of damp walls were raised by the judges and lawyers present, indicating basic architectural defects and improper construction, it said.

The complex is regularly used by a large number of judges, lawyers, and their staff, she said and directed the officials to swiftly resolve these issues and take strict action against the responsible engineers and contractors.

The minister instructed the officials to create a comprehensive checklist for necessary maintenance and repairs that promptly addresses all the issues.

Last week, she visited the Rohini Courts Complex and flagged its "dilapidated condition", asking officials to prepare a draft for an annual maintenance contract for it by December 30. PTI SLB SZM