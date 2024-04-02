Atishi predicts her arrest, also of 3 Kejriwal aides anytime!

New Delhi: Delhi Minister Atishi Singh Marlena on Tuesday said that she would be arrested within a month along with three other aides of Arvind Kejriwal - Saurabh Bharadwaj, Durgesh Pathak and Raghav Chadha.

At a press conference here, Atishi claimed that besides herself, three Aam Aadmi Party leaders -- Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, MLA Durgesh Pathak and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha -- would also be arrested.

The Delhi minister claimed that she was told that in the coming days, the ED would conduct raids at her residence and that of her relatives.

The BJP has been rattled by the success of the INDIA bloc's Ramlila Maidan rally on Sunday and has realised that sending Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to jail would not lead to the disintegration of the AAP, she asserted.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, arrested on March 21 by the ED in connection with a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped excise policy of his government, was on Monday sent to judicial custody till April 15 by a city court.

On Monday, the ED alleged that Kejriwal, during his questioning, said AAP communication in-charge Vijay Nair "did not report to him" but to his cabinet colleagues Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj and that his interaction with Nair was "limited".

Marlena said that she was approached by BJP to join the party to avoid the arrest.