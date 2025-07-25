Atishi replaces Pankaj Gupta as AAP's Goa unit incharge

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi chief minister Atishi was on Friday appointed as the incharge of the party's Goa unit, replacing Pankaj Gupta who is currently unwell.

Atishi, a key strategist of the party and a prominent face of its national leadership, is expected to oversee organisational affairs and strengthen AAP's presence in the coastal state ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

“Due to unavailability of Pankaj Gupta owing to illness, Atishi ji is being appointed as prabhari of Goa. We extend best wishes to her for her new responsibilities," a formal announcement letter from party's National General Secretary (Organisation) Sandeep Pathak read. AAP made its electoral debut in Goa during the 2017 Assembly polls and secured two seats in the 2022 elections -- Velim and Benaulim.

The party, which has been attempting to build its base beyond Delhi and Punjab, sees Goa as a crucial state in its national expansion plans.

Atishi is also the Leader of Opposition from the party in Delhi.