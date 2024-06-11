Atishi reviews arrangements for Kanwar Yatra

New Delhi, Jun 11 (PTI) Delhi Revenue Minister Atishi has directed the district magistrates to ensure waterproof tents, furniture, toilets, water, medical and other necessary facilities for the Kanwariyas.

In a statement, the government said it has begun preparations for the Kanwar Yatra one-and-a-half months in advance.

Atishi met the district magistrates and senior officials for a review meeting to discuss the meticulous arrangements for the Kanwar camps.

This year, approximately 200 camps will be established across Delhi, with a focus on East Delhi, North East Delhi, and Shahdara districts --- the primary entry-exit points for Kanwariyas, the statement added.

Atishi said that like every year, this year too, the Kejriwal government will set up Kanwar camps for the convenience of Kanwariyas across Delhi, where all the necessary facilities will be ensured for them.

Waterproof tents, furniture, toilets, water, medical and other necessary facilities will be available in the camp for Kanwariyas, she said.

"In this regard, instructions have been given to all the district administrations to ensure every necessary step for the safety and facilities of Kanwariyas," she added.

In the month of ‘Savan’, lakhs of devotees go to Haridwar to collect water.

The minister mentioned that in this holy month of ‘Savan’, the government is making all necessary arrangements for the service, convenience and security of ‘Shiv Bhakt Kanwariyas’ and has instructed all the district administrations to remain alert so that Kanwariyas do not face any kind of problem.

East Delhi, North East Delhi and Shahdara districts are the entry-exit points of Kanwariyas in Delhi.

In such a situation, most of the camps will be set up here so that the crowd can be easily managed even after the arrival of a large number of Kanwariyas. The administration will connect local dispensaries to the camps for the convenience of the Kanwariyas, the statement added.

CAT ambulances will be available for any emergency. Also, hospitals will be instructed to make special arrangements for the treatment of Kanwariyas, it said.

Regarding the preparations related to the Kanwar camp, Atishi has instructed all the district magistrates that from now till the organisation of the camp, they must submit a report related to the preparations every week. PTI SLB AS AS