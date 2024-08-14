Atishi reviews beautification work of Guru Ravidas Marg

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) Delhi PWD Minister Atishi on Wednesday reviewed the work of strengthening and beautification of Guru Ravidas Marg going on in its initial phase.

According to an official statement, under the beautification of Guru Ravidas Marg, the footpath and service road will be given a modern look.

The road's beauty will be enhanced through plants on the central verge. Along with this, the road will also be strengthened through recarpeting. Provision for parking of vehicles will also be made here for the convenience of people, it stated.

Atishi said Guru Ravidas Marg is one of the most important and busiest roads of the Kalkaji assembly and lakhs of people use it for commuting daily. In such a situation, people will benefit from the new look of the road.

After the strengthening and beautification of Guru Ravidas Marg, the inter-connectivity of many colonies of Kalkaji assembly with the main road will improve and this beautiful road will become the identity of our assembly, she said.

Under Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s leadership, the government is in a 'mission mode' to improve the roads of Delhi, Atishi stated.

This road of about four km length connects Maa Anandmai Marg and Mehrauli-Badarpur Road which is used by a large number of commuters every day. The work is being done to give a new look to Guru Ravidas Marg so that people using this road can get a world-class experience of commuting on this road and they can get a beautiful, safe road, the minister said.

Recarpeting will be done to increase the strength and beauty of the road, road marking of world class standard will be done, the footpath will be redesigned and repaired to make it modern and user friendly, beautiful plants will be planted to increase greenery in the central verge, and a parking lot will be made for the convenience of people, the statement added. PTI NIT AS AS