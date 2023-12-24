Atishi seeks appointment of DJB members in charge of water, drainage and finance

New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) Delhi Water Minister Atishi on Sunday directed the chief secretary to ensure that Delhi Jal Board has full-time members in charge of water, drainage and finance within the next seven days, officials said.

Expressing displeasure over the non-appointment of water and drainage members in the Delhi Jal Board for more than two months, Atishi said that several projects are at a standstill because technical approvals can only be given by these members.

She said the files for the appointment of two senior most technical members are "shuttling between Delhi Jal Board, Urban Development department and Services department." She also said there is no full-time member for finance for three months.

The water minister and DJB chairperson further stated that the ministers in charge of water and urban development were not sent any file regarding the appointments, claiming that it is a 'services' matter and therefore outside the purview of the elected government.

"This seems to be a conspiracy to bring DJB to a standstill and at best it is sheer callousness towards the people of Delhi," Atishi said. PTI ABU SMN SMN