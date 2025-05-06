Atishi seeks repeal of 2021 amendment to GNCTD Act, says Delhi House panels left 'powerless'

New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) Former chief minister Atishi Atishi on Tuesday claimed the 2021 amendment to the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act has significantly weakened the assembly committees' powers and urged House Speaker Vijender Gupta to press for its repeal.

In a letter to Gupta, the leader of the opposition in the assembly expressed concern that the amendment has created an "anomalous situation" by prohibiting the committees from inquiring into the day-to-day administrative matters or decisions taken by the Delhi government.

"This amendment is a matter of grave concern as it takes away the powers of the Assembly Committees to consider the matters of the day-to-day administration of the capital or conduct inquiries in relation to the administrative decisions. For all practical purposes, this Amendment takes away all powers of Assembly Committees," the AAP leader wrote.

She cited three Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports currently under consideration by the Public Accounts Committee -- on liquor supply, health infrastructure, and vehicular pollution -- and said their examination now stands threatened under the new legal framework.

Atishi argued that the Financial Committees, including the PAC and Estimates Committee, would be unable to fulfil their mandate under the amended Act, rendering their inquiries ineffective and potentially open to legal challenges.

Terming it a "matter of grave importance", she urged the speaker to raise the issue with the Union Home Ministry and press for repeal of the amendment "with the requisite sense of urgency".