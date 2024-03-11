Atishi sends DJB-related complaints from 42 MLAs to chief secretary, seeks resolution by March 15

New Delhi, Mar 11 (PTI) Water Minister Atishi on Monday sent Delhi Jal Board-related complaints from 42 MLAs to the chief secretary and instructed him to resolve all the issues by March 15, officials said.

Advertisment

The minister has directed the chief secretary to prepare a detailed report on all the complaints by March 14 (Thursday) and present it before the assembly session on March 15 (Friday).

"There has been alarming complaints of sewage overflow, contaminated water and pipeline leaks across Delhi. Around 42 MLAs have submitted grievances to the assembly speaker," Atishi said in a statement.

She said the complaints are so grave that on March 9, the assembly speaker had to cancel a scheduled discussion under Rule 280 and discussed matters pertaining to the Delhi Jal Board instead.

Advertisment

"Ultimatum of one week has been issued by the water minister to the chief secretary for resolving all Delhi Jal Board-related issues," the statement said.

It added that Atishi has also asked the chief secretary to submit progress reports on the complaints' resolution by 6 pm daily.

"Chief secretary to ensure his presence in the assembly session on March 15," Atishi said.

On March 8, Atishi had sent 80 complaints on sewage overflow, contaminated water and pipeline leaks to the chief secretary. PTI ABU SZM