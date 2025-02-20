Atishi skips Delhi CM oath ceremony, BJP alleges disrespect of mandate

New Delhi: Outgoing Chief Minister of Delhi and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, Atishi, skipped the swearing-in ceremony of newly appointed Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, held at Ramlila Maidan on Thursday.
As an ex-CM of Delhi, Atishi was officially invited to the oath ceremony.
Delhi BJP's general secretary Visshnu Mittal, in a post on X, highlighted an empty chair reserved for Atishi during the event and said, "A chair remained empty for former Delhi CM Atishi Marlena (@AtishiAAP) – does her absence from the oath-taking ceremony signal disagreement with the democratic mandate?"
"Why is it so difficult to respect the people's verdict even after being in power for ten years?
The people chose change, but the attitude of the previous government is clear – evading responsibility and being consumed by arrogance!" Mittal added further.
दिल्ली की पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री अतिशी मार्लेना जी (@AtishiAAP) के लिए कुर्सी खाली रही - शपथ ग्रहण में उनकी गैरमौजूदगी क्या लोकतंत्र के फैसले से असहमति जताने का संकेत है? दस साल तक सत्ता में रहने के बाद भी जनादेश का सम्मान करना इतना मुश्किल क्यों?— Visshnu Mittal (@visshnumittal) February 20, 2025
जनता ने बदलाव को चुना, मगर पिछली… pic.twitter.com/7iQcqFpmHP
BJP's Rekha Gupta was sworn in as Delhi's chief minister in a grand show of strength that marks the party's return to power in the city after more than 26 years.
Gupta is the fourth woman chief minister of Delhi after Sushma Swaraj, Sheila Dikshit and Atishi.
Along with Gupta, Parvesh Verma, Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Kapil Mishra, Ravinder Indraj Singh, and Pankaj Singh were also administered the oath of office by Lt Governor V K Saxena.
The ceremony at the historic Ramlila Ground was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the top BJP brass and NDA chief ministers. Gupta is Delhi’s fourth woman chief minister. The 50-year-old MLA from Shalimar Bagh is also the only woman in the NDA team of chief ministers.