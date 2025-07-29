Atishi slams Delhi govt over waterlogging, seeks probe into desilting works

Panaji: Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi on Tuesday demanded a probe into the desilting works undertaken in Delhi ahead of the monsoon season, accusing the ruling BJP of pocketing the funds.

The former Delhi chief minister, who is on a three-day visit to Goa, said that crores of rupees were spent on desilting, but several parts of the national capital are getting waterlogged.

Talking to reporters, Atishi said, "The investigation has to be conducted to find out whose pocket this money went into. Was it pocketed by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, her deputy Parvesh Verma, or did it go into the BJP's coffers?"

The Delhi chief minister had claimed that there would be no waterlogging in Delhi this season, but now, the areas that had never been inundated were witnessing flooding, she said.

"Vehicles of MPs are floating. They have turned into the boats," she alleged.

Atishi, who is AAP's Goa in-charge, said people of the coastal state were troubled by rampant corruption.

It is not just the opposition benches but even ministers are exposing the Pramod Sawant-led BJP government, she claimed, asserting that the AAP is emerging as a political alternative in the state.