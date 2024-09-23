Atishi takes charge as Delhi CM; invites BJP, Cong rebuke for keeping empty chair for Kejriwal

New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) AAP leader Atishi took charge as the chief minister of Delhi on Monday, and kept the chair used by her predecessor Arvind Kejriwal empty and "waiting for him", a move the BJP and the Congress said was a "grave insult" to the post.

Talking to reporters at the CM's office after taking charge, Atishi referred to the Hindu epic Ramayana and said her situation was like that of Lord Ram's brother Bharat who had to rule Ayodhya after Lord Ram went into exile for 14 years.

In the chief minister's office at the Delhi Secretariat, the 43-year-old Atishi sat in a white chair next to the red one used by AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal.

"The chair of the chief minister of Delhi belongs to him (Kejriwal). Till then, this chair (pointing towards the chair next to her) will remain in this room, waiting for him," she said.

She said she will run the Delhi government for the next four months just as Bharat ruled Ayodhya by keeping Lord Shri Ram's 'khadaun' (wooden slippers) on the throne for 14 years.

She said that Lord Ram fulfilled a commitment made by his father that is why he is called "Maryada Purushottam" and whose life is an example in dignity and morality.

"In the same way, Arvind Kejriwal has set an example of dignity and morality in the politics of this country," she said, alleging that the BJP left no stone unturned to tarnish his image.

Atishi said Kejriwal was granted bail by the Supreme Court which said his arrest was carried out with ill-intentions.

Had there been somebody else, they wouldn't have even thought for a moment and sat on the chief minister's chair, but he chose to resign, she said.

Meanwhile, other Cabinet minister also took charge of their portfolios.

Atishi has retained the 13 portfolios she held in the Kejriwal government, including those of education, revenue, finance, power and Public Works Department (PWD).

Exuding confidence of an AAP victory in the assembly polls to be held in February, she said the people of Delhi will again choose Kejriwal as chief minister.

The BJP and the Congress attacked Atishi over her decision not to sit in the chair used by Kejriwal.

"What she did was not ideal. Through her gesture, she has not only insulted the post of chief minister but also hurt the feelings of the people of Delhi. Arvind Kejriwal needs to answer whether he will run the government through a remote control," Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said.

Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav said Atishi has proved herself to be a "dummy" chief minister.

"I have a strong objection to this that a person who was in jail for a corruption case is being compared to Lord Ram. Atishi has crossed all limits and presented herself as a dummy chief minister," Yadav said.

The Congress leader said Atishi's move proved that people should not keep any hopes from her government, he added.

BJP's Northeast Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has once again "insulted" the Constitution and proved that Atishi is a "puppet chief minister".

Meanwhile, Environment Minister Gopal Rai also took charge at the Delhi Secretariat and announced that the winter action plan to curb pollution will be launched on Wednesday.

New entrant Mukesh Ahlawat, who was allotted the portfolios of labour, SC and ST, employment and land and building departments, also took charge at the Delhi Secretariat. Food and Supplies minister Imran Hussaib also assumed office.

The new Cabinet headed by Atishi has a long list of pending projects, schemes and new initiatives to be launched over the next few months before Delhi goes to polls in February. PTI SLB VIT MHS BUN BUN TIR TIR