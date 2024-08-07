National

Atishi to hoist national flag at Delhi govt's I-Day event: Kejriwal to LG

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
Delhi Minister Atishi speaks during inauguration of a new school block in Dilshad Garden, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug. 5, 2024.

Delhi Minister Atishi (File image)

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written to the lieutenant governor saying cabinet minister Atishi will hoist the national flag in his place at the city government's Independence Day function on August 15, the AAP said on Wednesday.

Kejriwal is currently lodged in Tihar jail in connection with corruption and money laundering cases linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

"Kejriwal has written to (Lieutenant Governor V K) Saxena from jail saying that Atishi will hoist the tricolour in his place on August 15," the AAP said.

Every year, the Delhi government's Independence Day function is held at Chhatrasal Stadium and Kejriwal addresses the gathering.

Arvind Kejriwal AAP Independence day Atishi Delhi V K Saxena
Subscribe