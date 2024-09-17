Atishi to replace Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi chief minister

New Delhi: With Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal resigning later on Tuesday, Atishi is set to become the next chief minister, news agency ANI said quoting sources.

ANI said that Kejriwal proposed the name of Delhi Minister Atishi as the new Chief Minister following which she was elected as the leader of Delhi AAP Legislative Party.

Kejriwal is likely to meet Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena at 4.30 pm and tender his resignation.

After being released from Tihar jail on bail in the excise policy case, the AAP national convenor said on Sunday that he would resign within 48 hours and sought early polls in Delhi. He vowed not to sit in the chief minister's chair till people gave him a "certificate of honesty".

On Monday, AAP held a series of meetings as Kejriwal sought feedback from members of the political affairs committee, the party's highest decision-making body, on his successor in one-on-one meetings at his official residence.

He had met senior leaders, including former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha, about the party's choice for chief minister.

Addressing party workers on Sunday, Kejriwal sought polls in the national capital in November. The Delhi Assembly's term ends on February 23 and the polls are expected to be held some time in early February.